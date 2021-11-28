Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,675 shares of company stock worth $14,874,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Repligen by 336.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03. Repligen has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

