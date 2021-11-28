Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $269.83

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $269.83, but opened at $277.94. Repligen shares last traded at $292.63, with a volume of 1,081 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Get Repligen alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 136.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,675 shares of company stock valued at $14,874,456 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.