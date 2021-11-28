Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.