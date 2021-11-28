Revain (REV) One Day Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $2.16 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00043250 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00235977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00087952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Revain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

