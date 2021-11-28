Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.96

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 9585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $921.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

