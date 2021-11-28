Revolution Populi Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and $309,267.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043520 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00235511 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

