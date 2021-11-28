Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
RCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Ricardo stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.50.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
