Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

RCDO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Shares of Ricardo stock opened at GBX 422 ($5.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £262.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.52. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 331 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 413.50.

In other news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.58), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,313.72).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.