Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,305.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.08 million and $73,305.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00099131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005428 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

