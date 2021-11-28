Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.