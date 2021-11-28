Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 22,841 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,862 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.