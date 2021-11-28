Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AYI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.67.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $210.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

