Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 152 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $12,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

THC opened at $75.67 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.