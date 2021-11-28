Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $110.01 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

