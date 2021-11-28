Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 975 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.15% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,220,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA INKM opened at $35.20 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.