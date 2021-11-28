Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAN. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 480.1% in the second quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 33,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $623,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FAN opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

