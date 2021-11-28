Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $138.04 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average is $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

