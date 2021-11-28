Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

