Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches Market Cap of $3.75 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $175,070.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00075996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00103144 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.67 or 0.07406172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,591.78 or 1.00160763 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,391,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.