Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells C$27,270.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,730.

Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Jeffrey Laszlo Karoly sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.16, for a total transaction of C$2,064.00.

Shares of RUP traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$5.00. 4,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,620. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.83 million and a P/E ratio of -84.75.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

