S.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $400,349.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 28th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $15,467.43 and $400,349.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, S.Finance has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.13 or 0.00232852 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

