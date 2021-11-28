SAB Biotherapeutics’ (SABS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SABS opened at 10.50 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of 7.30 and a 1-year high of 12.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.41% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

