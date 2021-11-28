Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.46

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 13899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

