Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Saipem alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 1,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,532. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.