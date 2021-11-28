salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,359 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

CRM opened at $284.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

