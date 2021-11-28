Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SCZC stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.02.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

