Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.10

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.10 and traded as low as $22.90. Saputo shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 554 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAPIF. CIBC lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

