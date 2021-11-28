Scala (XLA) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $818.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

