Schwab Charitable Fund Has $8.89 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schwab Charitable Fund lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.68 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.11 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

