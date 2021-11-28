Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,255,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 12.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $96,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM opened at $79.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

