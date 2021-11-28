Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.68.

