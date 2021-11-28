Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $110.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

