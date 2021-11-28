Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives $82.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,859. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average of $72.77.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 96.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Scientific Games by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after acquiring an additional 275,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

