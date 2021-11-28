Selfkey (KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $77.79 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $77.79 million and approximately $49.93 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00043640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00235498 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,019,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.