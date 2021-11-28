Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

NYSE SRE opened at $121.68 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

