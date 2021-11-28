Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Up 2.2%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80. 9,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 351% from the average session volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Seneca Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNF)

Seneca Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Seneca Savings. The firm engages in accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, residential construction loans, and consumer loans.

