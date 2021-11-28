Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 134,184 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Senstar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

