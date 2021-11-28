Sentinel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.85 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $118.53 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,399,005,613 coins and its circulating supply is 5,800,447,473 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

