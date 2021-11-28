Sessia (KICKS) Market Capitalization Tops $466,431.25

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $466,431.25 and approximately $5,267.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sessia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00044193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00232254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sessia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sessia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.