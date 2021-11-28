SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets raised SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SFL will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,131 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in SFL by 13.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 117.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SFL by 22.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

