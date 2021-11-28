Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 391.4% in November

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, an increase of 391.4% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 413.9 days.

SHPMF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

