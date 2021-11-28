Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Up 391.4% in November

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, an increase of 391.4% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 413.9 days.
SHPMF stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
