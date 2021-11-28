Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $293,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $238.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average of $269.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

