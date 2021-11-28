Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $847,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after acquiring an additional 365,458 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after acquiring an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 265,820 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $205.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.30 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

