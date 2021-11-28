Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $60.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.