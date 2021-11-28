Sheets Smith Wealth Management Makes New $354,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

