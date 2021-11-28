Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 122 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $149.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

