Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 111 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND opened at $132.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

