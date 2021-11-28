Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $684,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after purchasing an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after acquiring an additional 458,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 227,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78.

