SHIELD Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $167,470.23 and $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,394.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.86 or 0.07511529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00349721 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.99 or 0.01018461 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.97 or 0.00426460 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.18 or 0.00423162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005814 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.