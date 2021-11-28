Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 510 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30.

Shares of TSE SHOP opened at C$2,003.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,852.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,792.85. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1,248.55 and a 52-week high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$251.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,173.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

