Shopping (SPI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $482,044.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for about $32.66 or 0.00059824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $29.92 million and $482,044.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00076675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00103908 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.65 or 0.07412925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,530.52 or 0.99892582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,313 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars.

